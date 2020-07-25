https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509042-yoho-resigns-from-board-of-christian-organization-following-confrontation-with

Rep. Ted YohoTheodore (Ted) Scott YohoMcCarthy says Ocasio-Cortez should accept Yoho’s apology Pelosi says she relates to Ocasio-Cortez attack: ‘There’s no limit to the disrespect’ of women Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats blast GOP on House floor for ‘culture’ of sexism MORE (R-Fla.) resigned from the board of directors of the Christian organization Bread for the World amid blowback after he accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOn The Money: Congress set for brawl as unemployment cliff looms | Wave of evictions could be coming for nation’s renters | House approves 9.5B spending package Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib propose amendment to defund administration of ‘opportunity zone’ program Is Ilhan Omar one and done? Why she could lose the August primary MORE (D-N.Y.) this week at the Capitol and called her “disgusting” and a “fucking bitch.”

The bipartisan organization, which targets hunger and poverty around the world, said in a Saturday statement that it sought Yoho’s resignation, calling his actions “not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors.”

“Bread for the World met with Rep. Yoho on Friday and he has resigned from the board of Bread. During that conversation, we reaffirmed our joint commitment to expanding opportunity for men, women, and children around the world and thanked Rep. Yoho for his commitment to foreign aid effectiveness and transparency,” the organization said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite these areas of agreement, Bread sought his resignation as an action that reaffirms our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world,” the statement continued.

In a heated Monday exchange, Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the east side of the Capitol. Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez that she was “disgusting” for suggesting that poverty and unemployment could be driving a spike in crime in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez told the GOP lawmaker that he was being “rude” before the lawmakers parted ways. Yoho said “f–king bitch” as he descended the steps.

The organization said in a Thursday statement that it was “deeply concerned” about Yoho’s comments “and what we and others perceive to be his non-apology.”

Yoho apologized Wednesday for the “abrupt manner” in which he confronted Ocasio-Cortez. He denied directing the profanity at his the Democratic lawmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language,” Yoho said on the House floor. “The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for the misunderstanding.”

He added that “I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country.”

Ocasio-Cortez later refused to accept Yoho’s apology, tweeting that “Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others.”

“I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept,” she continued.

Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others. I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept. Yoho is refusing responsibility. https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

The freshman lawmaker from New York also reiterated similar comments on the House floor Thursday, denouncing Yoho’s statement from the same place the day before. She also accused Yoho of perpetuating a “culture” of sexism on Capitol Hill.

“This issue is not about one incident. It is cultural,” she said. “It is a culture of … impunity, of accepting of violence and violent language against women, and an entire structure of power that supports that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

