Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted Democrats for sanctioning the mass violence and rioting across the United States since George Floyd’s death at the end of May.

Leftist terrorists and Marxist thugs have looted businesses and destroyed property in cities across the US.

Chad Wolf told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that Democrats are sanctioning the violence.

DHS Secretary Chad Wolf: We are standing up for law and order and anyone who says otherwise is not being accurate. I will say that the other side that wants to criticize law enforcement, what they don’t do, they do not condemn these acts of violence in Portland. I have talked to a number of Democratic members of Congress and all but one, only one has asked me about the health of my officers. All they want to do is condemn law enforcement for doing their job. And, again, very irresponsible.

Sunday Morning Futures

