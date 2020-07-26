https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-mccarthy-russia-probe-origins-biden/2020/07/26/id/979101

A Joe Biden administration would shut down the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe trying to determine if intelligence collection involving the presidential campaign of Donald Trump was lawful and appropriate, former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, McCarthy said that “there was obviously a lot of irregularity that went on. It’s pretty clear that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign.”

McCarthy emphasized that the longer it takes to finish that probe, “the more the left will say that it’s just a political stunt by the Trump campaign and the more likely it is that if Trump were to lose the election in November, an incoming Biden administration would just shut it down when it came in anyhow.”

He asserted that “the Obama administration is unique in American political history for the manner in which it politicized both law-enforcement and intelligence. And we’re really paying the price for that.”

McCarthy said that the Justice Department is much different than what it was two decades ago when he was there, saying that he worked under the administration of both parties and “there was a certain understanding that no matter which party was in charge… everybody regarded law enforcement as almost a sacred, solemn mission, and what I find now is that its been politicized in an awful way.”

