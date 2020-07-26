http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DjQLW8784kw/

At least three Florida Democrat Party staffers have criticized law enforcement in recent months, with one top aide even alleging that police, when “presented with the slightest inconvenience,” turn to deadly violence.

Ali Akin Kurnaz, the state party’s creative director, made that particular claim in late May as much of the country was roiled by protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody.

“Cops know they don’t have to face any consequences for their actions. Presented with the slightest inconvenience they turn to brutal, deadly violence. Especially if you’re black. Always if you’re black,” Kurnaz, a former delegate for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid, wrote on social media.

The post was made in response to a video appearing to show a New York Police Department vehicle driving into a crowd of protesters.

Cops know they don’t have to face any consequences for their actions. Presented with the slightest inconvenience they turn to brutal, deadly violence. Especially if you’re black. Always if you’re black. https://t.co/u8od1jsuqU — Ali Akın Kurnaz (@AliAkinK) May 31, 2020

Breitbart News has also learned that at least two other staffers have made similarly critical remarks about law enforcement. Most notably, one of the party’s digital organizers claimed earlier this year that “all cops do is pull people over and kill black people.”

Likewise, another organizer has questioned whether it is appropriate for New York City to spend more than $6 billion on its police department, when there are countless children and adults in its jurisdiction homeless and without health insurance.

NYPD’s budget is $6,000,000,000. We’re gonna need some receipts https://t.co/AxcFWeDYZF — Ariel 🌴 (@liitttlemermaid) June 8, 2020

The Florida Democrat Party did not return requests for comment on this story.

The social media posts come back into the spotlight after a number of Democrat Party staffers, including those employed by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, have come under scrutiny in recent weeks. One Biden staffer in particular elicited outrage from Republicans after it emerged they had mocked police officers as worse than “pigs” in a now-deleted tweet.

