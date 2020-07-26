https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-speaks-democrat-party-event-honoring-mock-trump-killer-kathy-griffin/

Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden spoke via video at a Los Angeles Democratic Party fundraising event Saturday night that honored Kathy Griffin, the comedian who infamously posed for photographs holding a mock bloody severed head of President Trump in 2017.

Griffith was given the L.A. Democrats’ John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award. Ironically, President Kennedy’s head was also bloodied by an assassin back in 1963.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was also honored with the Profile in Courage award.

Excerpt from KNBC-TV report on Biden’s remarks.

A nearly three-minute recorded message from former Vice President Joe Biden recounting familiar themes from his 2020 presidential campaign was played during the Los Angeles County Democratic Party 2020 John F. Kennedy Awards. Biden criticized President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday evening, calling for “leadership that brings everyone to the table, to rebuild an economy that works for working families, creates millions of good-paying jobs for the future” and “leadership that delivers on the founding principles and ensure that all men are not only equal at their creation but treated equally throughout their lives…”

