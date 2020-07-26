https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-protester-fatally-shot-austin-people-hate-us-big-p-ssies-actually-anything/

Garrett Foster, the Black Lives Matter protester fatally shot by a motorist in Austin on Saturday night, said on camera that the “people who hate us” are “too big of p-ssies to actually do anything about it” when asked why he was carrying a rifle.

The Austin Police said during a late night press conference that Foster was carrying a rifle and may have approached the vehicle prior to the shooting. The shooter was detained and is cooperating with police.

“One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound,” the press officer said, before confirming he passed away at the hospital shortly after. “Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim. Suspect was detained and is cooperating with officers.”

he is on camera talking about using it on cops sweety pic.twitter.com/ei96xYHBgy — Anime gorilla wyatt (@animegorilla) July 26, 2020

TRENDING: Car Drives Through Mob of Protesters on Colorado Highway, Protester Shoots Fellow Protesters While Trying to Shoot Driver (VIDEO)

In an interview with a livestreamer, Foster was asked about what he was carrying, to which he responded that it was an “AK-47.”

“They don’t let us march in the streets anymore, so I got to practice some of our rights,” he responded.

The interview then asked if he felt like he would need to use it.

“Nah,” he responded. “I mean, if I use it against the cops I’m dead. I think all the people that hate us and want to say shit to us are too big of p-ssies to stop and actually do anything about it.”

When asked why he started carrying, he said that it was because his roommate got arrested and “they wouldn’t let us march anywhere.”

The incident was captured on Facebook Live. It appeared that the crowd was blocking traffic and possibly surrounding the car prior to the shooting.

“Someone got out of their car and shot one of the protesters,” the livestreamer said.

[embedded content]

The man who was livestreaming, Hiram Gilberto, wrote in a follow up Facebook post that “I was no more ten feet from the shooter and running towards his car. It was TOO CLOSE. Currently on my way to give a witness statement to APD. KEEP THOSE AFFECTED IN YOUR THOUGHTS.”

Here’s the shooting, unfortunately I didn’t catch the actual shooting, but hopefully they can use it to identify some of… Posted by Robert Garrett on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Witness explains what she saw: pic.twitter.com/DfkpqPTFk0 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

