“One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound,” the press officer said, before confirming he passed away at the hospital shortly after. “Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim. Suspect was detained and is cooperating with officers.”

The officer confirmed that there were no other injuries reported and there is no threat to the public.

PIO briefing on Homicide 202071411. https://t.co/gTOf5pskhP — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020

The incident was captured on Facebook Live. It appeared that the crowd was blocking traffic and possibly surrounding the car prior to the shooting.

“Someone got out of their car and shot one of the protesters,” the livestreamer said.

The man who was livestreaming, Hiram Gilberto, wrote in a follow up Facebook post that “I was no more ten feet from the shooter and running towards his car. It was TOO CLOSE. Currently on my way to give a witness statement to APD. KEEP THOSE AFFECTED IN YOUR THOUGHTS.”

Witness explains what she saw: pic.twitter.com/DfkpqPTFk0 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 26, 2020

A photo that is making the rounds of the couple described by the witness, “Whitney and Garrett”, shows a person that may be the man who was shot holding a rifle during a protest.

Garrett has a gun. pic.twitter.com/1Dcrt3i9DS — Toxicly Masculine (@Andy97041372) July 26, 2020

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as they become available.

