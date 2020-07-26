https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/bus-driver-beaten-baseball-bat-asking-passengers-wear-masks/

(FOX NEWS) — A San Francisco bus driver was allegedly beaten with a wooden baseball bat last week after asking three passengers to put on face masks to comply with the city’s coronavirus public health order.

Three men boarded the bus operated by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency – or Muni — in the city’s South of Market neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco Police Department Officer Robert Rueca said in a statement Friday. The driver asked the passengers multiple times to wear a mask but they refused, so the driver pulled over to let them off.

“As the victim was escorting the males off the bus one of the males pulled out a wooden bat and struck the victim several times, which caused the victim to be injured,” Rueca said. “The suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.”

