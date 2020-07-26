https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-owens-dismantles-george-floyd-black-martyr-narrative-racially-motivated-police-brutality-is-a-myth

Conservative commentator Candace Owens published a livestream video on Wednesday, decrying the movement for trying to turn George Floyd into a martyr for black America.

The death of Floyd, a victim in a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police killing, spurred on nationwide protests following his

May death.

What are the details?

Owens in a Facebook Live video said that she refused to buy into the idea that Floyd should be the impetus for a race relations overhaul in the United States.

“I do not support George Floyd and the media depiction of him as a martyr for black America,” she insisted.

Pointing out Floyd’s troubled legal history — including a time when he reportedly threatened a pregnant woman with a gun during a violent robbery — Owens explained that she’s not defending the officer accused of killing Floyd, but simply refuses to accept the martyr narrative.

“You would be hard-pressed to find, you know, a Jewish person that’s had five stints in prison that commits a crime and dies while committing a crime and that the Jewish people champion and demand justice for,” she said.

Owens added, “I want to be very clear: What I am saying is not any defense for [accused former police officer] Derek Chauvin. I hope Derek Chauvin gets the justice that he deserves to be implemented upon him, and that the family of George Floyd deserves justice for the way that he died.”

‘Nobody wants to tell the truth in black America’

Floyd’s

violent criminal history also included convictions on charges varying from theft with a firearm to drugs.

“He has a rap sheet that was long and was dangerous,” Owens said. “He was an example of a violent criminal his entire life, OK? Up until the very last moment.”

She insisted, “I am not going to accept the narrative that this is the best the black community has to offer. George Floyd was not an amazing person. I am not going to play a part of the broken black culture that always wants to martyr criminals, to pretend that they were upstanding human beings that just wanted to help society.”

The conservative commenter also pointed out that the black community should be ashamed of itself for holding Floyd up as an example.

“We are embarrassing in that regard,” she added. “This is why we have a cycle and a toxic culture because nobody wants to tell the truth in black America. It is so easy to be effective it is so easy to ask white people to bow down and apologize and do all these things for us. It is crap.”

She concluded, “Racially motivated police brutality is a myth.”

