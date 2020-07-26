https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/corrupt-deep-state-player-home-wrecker-lisa-page-scared-death-transparency-russia-collusion-scam/

The corrupt members of Obama’s Deep State are in a panic. The truth behind the Russia collusion sham is coming out and they are afraid their criminal actions will be uncovered.

Corrupt former FBI attorney Lisa Page tweeted yesterday in response to the release of documents related to the primary sub-source in the Steele dossier. Page claimed that the lying cast of Obama holdovers in the FBI would have released the information on the sub-source if it was necessary to provide this to the public:

If Congress needed this 302 for oversight, DOJ/FBI could have made it available without handing it over to be leaked. If true, this cld get people killed, and they don’t care. No source will trust the FBI, and they don’t care. They are doing generational harm, and they don’t care https://t.co/CSHs8V5X7U — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) July 25, 2020

Of course this is just another disgusting Deep State lie. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Lisa Page simply is not interested in the truth. She is interested in sticking to false narrative behind the criminal actions by Obama’s holdovers in the corrupt DOJ and FBI.

The individual identified as the primary sub-source in the Steele dossier is Igor Danchenko. We’ve reported on him extensively over the past week.

The reason Deep State actors like Page wanted him hidden is because he worked for the Brookings Institute and was associated with Fiona Hill, the former White House aid and Adam Schiff’s star witness in the fraudulent and unconstitutional impeachment of President Trump. By figuring out who the the primary sub-source in the Steele dossier is, we now know he lived in America, the FBI knew it and they lied snad said he was Russia-based.

The Deep State is in an uproar to protect their crimes but they unfortunately just can’t hide the truth anymore. They don’t know that you can’t change the truth. It cannot be broken.



