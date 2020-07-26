https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/509075-cruz-covid-19-has-opened-eyes-to-dangers-from-china

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhite House, Congress talk next coronavirus relief bill as COVID-19 continues to surge Cuomo wishes good day to ‘everyone wearing a mask’ Conservatives blast Supreme Court ruling: Roberts ‘abandoned his oath’ MORE (R-Texas) said Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has opened people’s eyes to the dangers of China.

“The most significant foreign policy consequence of this pandemic is people are understanding the threat China poses and in particular this virus originated because of communist China’s deliberate coverup,” Cruz told CBS’s Margaret Brennan during an interview Sunday in “Face the Nation”

“They arrested, they silenced the heroic Chinese whistleblowers that tried to stop this, and because of that, over 600,000 people are dead,” he said, “because the Chinese communist government lied.”

Cruz also commented on the closure of a Chinese consulate in Houston the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Beijing.

He said other Chinese consulates “may well be closed,” and that the Houston facility “was closed because it had been engaged in espionage- they used it as a base for spying in Houston and throughout the southwest.”

Cruz noted his visit in 2019 to Hong Kong in solidarity with protesters demonstrating against the erosion of the city’s autonomy from Beijing, saying “for a long time I have made the case that China poses the greatest geopolitical threat for the next century.”

The U.S. formally took over the former consulate in Houston last week after President Trump Donald John TrumpSeattle police declare riot amid ongoing protests Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he’s tested negative for coronavirus Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign, RNC to stop using former president’s name to raise money MORE ordered it closed and accused staff of working to steal U.S. intellectual property. Chinese officials have called the closure an “unprecedented escalation.”

“The US move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-US Consular Convention,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement earlier in July. “It gravely harmed China-US relations. The measure taken by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the US. It conforms with international law, the basic norms of international relations, and customary diplomatic practices.”

