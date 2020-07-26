https://www.theblaze.com/news/disturbing-video-catches-the-moment-irate-woman-allegedly-maces-family-having-a-picnic-because-they-werent-wearing-masks

A woman has gone viral after reportedly pepper spraying a couple having a picnic in a San Diego, California, dog park — allegedly because they weren’t wearing face masks while eating their lunch.

What are the details?

Ash O’Brien says that she and her husband, Jarret Kelley, were minding their own business and enjoying a sunny picnic lunch with their three-month-old puppy when a raving woman approached them.

O’Brien says that the masked woman called the couple “idiots” and stuck up her middle finger at the two dining before deploying pepper spray at them and their food.

Video footage of the incident shows the unnamed woman appearing to spray a substance on and around Kelley while O’Brien hysterically wails in the background.

The footage, which was captured by a bystander, shows Kelley attempting to wrest the purported spray away from the woman as the bystander shouts, “What is your problem? You just maced him! You just maced him and their food because you disagree!”

The woman can be seen leaving the park and quickly getting into her vehicle. The filming bystander was reportedly able to get the woman’s license plate number before she fled.

According to KGTV-TV, there is a no-food policy in place at the park.

‘You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time’

O’Brien shared the video of the incident on her Facebook page, writing, “So this happened today at dusty rhodes dog park today in ocean beach. This is my husband getting maced by a random old lady.”

“We were just sitting down eating lunch and minding our own business,” O’Brien added. “We were not wearing masks because we were eating. You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time.”

“She kept calling us idiots and flipping me off,” O’Brien’s post continued. “Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us. She then came right up to our table wear we were eating, pointed the mace at me first and got a little on me, and then my husband stepped in and took the entire can.”

She concluded, “Thank god for the bystander that took this video because we are going to the police now to press charges. I am sharing this because people need to watch out for this lady in San Diego. Please share to spread awareness. That is me crying hysterically in the background because my innocent husband just got maced for no reason. We want justice.”

O’Brien says she and Kelley filed a police report with the San Diego Police Department and has demanded that the woman be held accountable for her barbaric actions.

Masks are not required outdoors in California unless social distancing is impossible

In an interview with KGTV, O’Brien said that she’s very angry about the ordeal.

“If we knew there was a no food policy, we wouldn’t have brought it into the park,” she said. “The lady who maced [Kelley] automatically started saying stuff about us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing. There was no one near us.”

“People don’t need to be getting assaulted for not wearing a mask in a public outdoor area,” she added.

It’s important to note that face masks in California are only required to be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

