A driver and and Antifa-Black Lives Matter protester faced off against each other with drawn handguns In Eugene, Oregon Saturday night when protesters blocked a street, preventing the driver from passing through.

Screen image from C. Francis O’Leary video.

Video of the incident was posted to Twitter by C. Francis O’Leary, Managing Editor of the Daily Emerald. No one was shot and the impasse ended peacefully, reported O’Leary.

“Someone in traffic apparently pulled a gun and said “get the fuck out of my way”…”Truck guy pulled his gun again, BLM protester ran up with their own gun and said drop it. (I usually avoid posting faces, but I would be negligent in my journalistic duty to modify this)…After close to a minute the truck driver drove off. I didn’t see who lowered their weapon first because I stopped recording to warn people down range from the truck driver’s barrel that they were in danger.”

More video of the driver pulling a gun on Antifa-BLM protesters:

Earlier, as Antifa-BLM protesters were being counter-protested by All Lives Matter demonstrators, a gunshot was heard, but no one was hurt. James Crepea with the Oregonian reported the shooter was arrested.

The All Lives Matter demonstrators:

