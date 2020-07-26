https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/epic-president-trump-stops-motorcade-tosses-red-maga-hats-crowd-cheering-supporters-new-jersey-video/

President Trump on Sunday stopped his motorcade to greet his supporters in New Jersey.

The President exited the armored vehicle and tossed red MAGA hats to cheering supporters waving American flags.

Supporters cheered and chanted, “Four more years!” as President Trump tossed red MAGA hats into the crowd.

WATCH:

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump tosses red ‘MAGA’ hats to a crowd of supporters in New Jersey. He is socially distanced from the group. pic.twitter.com/T6UfzOskeS — The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2020

You’ll never see this type of enthusiasm for sleepy Joe Biden which is why he has been using the Coronavirus as an excuse to hide in his Delaware basement.

