Violent extremists injured nearly two dozen Seattle Police Department officers on Sunday during an attack on the department’s East Precinct.

Rioters “emerged from the group and began spray painting and attempting to disable security cameras and a fence perimeter around the precinct,” the Seattle Police Department said in a statement. “At least one person breached the precinct’s fence line. Moments later, a device exploded leaving an 8-inch hole in the side of the precinct.”

Earlier today, at least 1 person breached a fence line @ the East Precinct. Moments later, a device exploded leaving an ~8” hole in the side of the precinct. This was one of several dangerous incidents that led SPD to declare today’s incident a riot. Arson/Bomb dets investigating pic.twitter.com/pGC3kpQzhT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

Seattle’s East Precinct was hit with an explosive. This is from the interior. This isn’t peaceful. pic.twitter.com/B8FHtfoyXT — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

“Due to the ongoing public safety risks and damaged associated with this incident march, SPD declared the incident a riot and began issuing orders to leave the area,” the department continued. “The crowd threw bottles and balloons filled with liquid and shot mortar fireworks and tossed explosives at officers.”

“Over the next several hours, a smaller crowd wound through Capitol Hill, continuing to throw bricks, rocks, mortars and other explosives at officers,” the department added. “As of 10 pm, police had made 45 arrests in connection with today’s riot for assaults on officers, failure to disperse, and obstruction.”

“Twenty-one officers sustained injuries during the day’s events. Most were able to return to duty. One was treated at a hospital for a knee injury,” the statement concluded. “Arson/Bomb detectives are investigating the explosion at the East Precinct.”

The violence against police officers in Seattle followed the violent rioters torching a construction site at a justice center and attacking a Starbucks store that was at the bottom of an apartment complex.

Police later charged the rioters and used force to push them back and clear out the streets.

THANK YOU @SeattlePD! 🔥🔥🔥 Now THIS is how you take down rioting degenerates who contribute nothing to society! #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/Lu60A86vh8 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 26, 2020

An earlier arrest at the Seattle riot that I forgot to post. Notice the abuse the police officers endure. pic.twitter.com/nQVU1zt5eA — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

Another rest. Not making it easy for Seattle Police. pic.twitter.com/ndvzydzlGZ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

Another arrest. Stole bread? pic.twitter.com/bAL9yvqTPC — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

The Trump administration announced last week that they were sending an elite tactical unit to Seattle in case local officials needed backup against the violent extremists.

“The Special Response Team being deployed is similar to the tactical teams currently operating in Portland,” The New York Times reported. “Agents from the Special Response Team, operated under U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are typically deployed for intense law enforcement operations, similar to the agency’s BORTAC group that has operated in Portland.”

The Seattle Police Department highlighted the following from last weekend’s attacks:

The group headed south to the Seattle Police Headquarters and Seattle Municipal Court where they broke windows and spray painted both buildings. The demonstration then marched northbound on Third Avenue, where some businesses were targeted by individuals with more smashed windows, looting, and graffiti on the walls.

The group eventually made it to the West Precinct and some individuals attempted to break into the building. Protesters threw rocks and bottles at the officers who were outside defending the precinct. An unknown person or persons threw multiple large mortar-type fireworks at officers from a close range. Multiple officers were injured by the fireworks thrown at them. Two of the officers suffered lacerations and abrasion injuries while a third officer sustained burns to his neck area and needed to be treated by the Seattle Fire Department. He was later transported to the hospital. A total of twelve officers were injured.

The march then made its way up to Capitol Hill, where individuals in the group committed more property damage and looting. A small fire was set inside one of the businesses after the windows were broken out.

Eventually the group went to the East Precinct where several individuals smashed out the front windows. A large, mortar-type firework was thrown inside the lobby of the precinct, causing a small fire. The fire was extinguished quickly. Officers located another unlit large mortar-type firework nearby.

