Facebook several weeks ago launched a campaign to help people spot fake news amid a growing advertising boycott, including hiring fact-checkers abroad, though that effort has backfired in Ukraine after an independent journalist writing about the alleged influence of far-right groups on a local fact-checking organization was forced to flee Kiev after receiving death threats, reports The New York Times.

Katerina Sergatskova, co-founder of the online media outlet Zabarona, on July 3 published an article detailing alleged friendships between the leaders of far-right or neo-Nazi groups and the directors of StopFake, a Ukrainian nonprofit that aims to stop the dissemination of false information about Ukraine.

Facebook hired StopFake in late March to intensify its fact-checking for posts on social network pages.

The article quoted several experts who suggested that these friendships had influenced StopFake’s editorial choices, which they said had become more nationalistic and sympathetic to far-right causes in recent years.

She was in turn targeted in Facebook posts in which people posted her home address, a photo of her home, and photographs of her 5-year-old son.

“We don’t feel safe and the bureaucrats are silent,” she told The Independent. “How can you feel secure knowing just how closely the far right are connected to the police and security services?”

The episode has raised questions about the organizations Facebook allows to separate truths from lies.

“They are empowering these organizations and these people to be making calls about what kind of information, what kind of opinions, what kind of communications are illegitimate or legitimate,” Matthew Schaaf, who leads the Ukraine office of the American human rights group Freedom House, told the Times. “The question that needs to be asked is: Do these people deserve our trust?”

Facebook in a written statement said all its fact-checkers followed a “Code of Principles to promote fairness and nonpartisanship in fact-checking.”

