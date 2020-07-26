https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fascists-anti-police-protesters-show-dhs-secretary-chad-wolfs-home-secret-service-stand-guard-video/

Anti-police protesters showed up to DHS Secretary Chad Wolf’s home in Alexandria, Virginia on Sunday morning.

The left-wing protesters called for defunding police and DHS.

The protesters chanted, “Fascists out! Fascists out!”

These are Joe Biden supporters and old Joe can’t stand up to them!

WATCH:

According to Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers, Secretary Wolf and his family were not inside and the Secret Service were standing guard.

Police guided the protesters through the streets of Alexandria but claimed to the Daily Caller that they did not have a permit.

