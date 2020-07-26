https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fascists-anti-police-protesters-show-dhs-secretary-chad-wolfs-home-secret-service-stand-guard-video/

Anti-police protesters showed up to DHS Secretary Chad Wolf’s home in Alexandria, Virginia on Sunday morning.

The left-wing protesters called for defunding police and DHS.

The protesters chanted, “Fascists out! Fascists out!”

These are Joe Biden supporters and old Joe can’t stand up to them!

WATCH:

Protesters in front of acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf’s home in Alexandria, VA. Calling for defunding police, DHS, etc. “Whose the big bad Wolf? Is one of their favorite chants. pic.twitter.com/VQgc4uEC0j — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 26, 2020

According to Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers, Secretary Wolf and his family were not inside and the Secret Service were standing guard.

Wolf and his family reportedly were not inside… Secret service was guarding the home. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 26, 2020

Police guided the protesters through the streets of Alexandria but claimed to the Daily Caller that they did not have a permit.

Police guided them through the streets of Alexandria, but tell @DailyCaller they did not have a permit… https://t.co/jT2rYkHvey — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 26, 2020

