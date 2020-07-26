https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-new-york-coronavirus-covid/2020/07/26/id/979115

Florida surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 423,000 testing positive compared to over 411,000 in the Empire State, NPR reported.

California, the state with the most population, leads the nation with more than 450,000 cases.

New York was the epicenter of the pandemic at the start of the coronavirus crisis in the United States before it was successful in bringing both deaths and hospitalizations under control before the summer.

At about the same time, cases started to surge in many Western and Southern states, with Florida earlier this month setting an American record by reporting 15,299 new resident cases in one day to beat out a mark New York had set in April.

The Sunshine State has registered more than 9,000 new cases daily since then.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo only gradually lifted New York’s stay-at-home order on a regional basis in May, while there have been statewide orders to wear face masks in public since April. New York has not yet decided if it will reopen schools in the Fall.

In contrast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed most of the state’s businesses to reopen earlier and has opposed a statewide mask mandate and other restrictions even as cases have risen rapidly. The state’s education commissioner has also ordered schools in Florida to open for in-person instruction in the Fall

Throughout most of the U.S., coronavirus cases continue to surge, with an analysis by NPR showing the virus is in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

