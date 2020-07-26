http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1rmDuc2hxv8/

COURTESY CPHC Today’s 2 p.m. forecast map of Hurricane Douglas shows Oahu and Maui and Kauai counties under a hurricane warning.

Douglas passing just off Windward Oahu; hurricane warning for Maui County canceled
  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:08 pm

Robert Ballard of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said this was the closest call for Oahu in 20 years here. Read more

CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Kiana Kanoa, 22, of Waiehu, Maui, took photos of her boyfriend surfing in Kahului Harbor Sunday afternoon as Hurricane Douglas pass the island safely to the North.

No damage reported as Hurricane Douglas drenches Maui
  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:10 pm

Maui County residents were holding their breaths at midday today, hoping the island would be spared damaging wind, rain and ocean surges from Hurricane Doughlas, which had earlier bypassed Hawaii island. Read more

DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige had a media briefing at the State Capitol concerning the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions today.

VIDEO: Gov. David Ige, state and county officials urge residents to prepare for Hurricane Douglas
  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:01 pm

Gov. David Ige, county mayors and emergency officials today urged all Hawaii residents, particularly those on Oahu and Kauai. to prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Douglas this afternoon and overnight. Read more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People line up this morning to access the hurricane shelter set up by the American Red Cross at the Hawai’i Convention Center. City officials and the American Red Cross are operating the shelters on Oahu, which is a departure from the past when the Red Cross typically handled such operations.

Shelters draw residents as Hurricane Douglas nears Oahu
  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 am

City officials and the American Red Cross are operating the shelters on Oahu, which is a departure from the past when the Red Cross typically handled such operations. Read more

STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 25

Despite hurricane and COVID-19, 466 visitors flew to Hawaii on Saturday
  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

Despite warnings of an approaching hurricane and mandatory quarantine requirements, a total of 466 visitors flew into Hawaii on Saturday. Read more

NOAA Hurricane Douglas as seen from an enhanced color satellite image early Sunday.

Hawaii forecasters list potential impacts from Hurricane Douglas and advise precautionary actions
  • By National Weather Service
  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 am

The National Weather Service this morning issued this list of potential impacts and precautionary actions as Hurricane Douglas reaches Hawaii today, Read more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Preston Swann of Kaneohe bagged sand near Kualoa Ranch on the North Shore of Oahu this morning in preparation for Hurricane Douglas.

Some North Shore residents surf as others anxiously prepare for Hurricane Douglas to hit Oahu
  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:51 pm

Just like Hurricane Douglas, the category 1 storm making its final approach to the state, people were all over the map on Oahu’s North Shore. Read more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The skies started to shroud with cloud cover by mid afternoon in Haleiwa on the North Shore on Saturday.

Hawaii residents brace as Hurricane Douglas churns toward islands
  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 pm

Even if Hurricane Douglas arrives with less than a hurricane-force punch, its potential for wind, rain and ocean surges still has people worried about the damage it could cause — especially on east- facing shores of all islands, where the surf is expected to rise to 15 feet. Read more

JAMM AQUINO / 2018 Hawaiian Airlines is canceling all neighbor island and mainland flights to and from Hawaii on Sunday. A Hawaiian Airlines B-717 takes off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Hawaii events and services canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Douglas
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • July 25, 2020

The following cancellations and postponements have been announced due to the approaching Hurricane Douglas. Read more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers were seen enjoying Waimea Bay today.

Honolulu lifeguards will go mobile Sunday when lifeguard towers close
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • July 25, 2020
  • Updated 7:14 pm

The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division will begin staffing mobile units early Sunday when they close most of its lifeguard towers due to approaching Hurricane Douglas. Read more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell prepares to discuss the opening of shelters and other preparations for Hurricane Douglas at a news conference at the State Capitol with Gov. David Ige (left) and other officials today.

Here’s a list of emergency shelters on Oahu and Maui County
  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • July 25, 2020
  • Updated 8:29 am

Honolulu and Maui County officials reminded the public that shelters are intended to be a last resort for residents to use at their own risk. Read more

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump calls on members of the press during a news conference at the White House Tuesday. The president issued an emergency declaration today for the state of Hawaii in advance of <a href="https://www.staradvertiser.com/tag/2020-hurricane-season/" target="_blank">Hurricane </a><a href="https://www.staradvertiser.com/tag/2020-hurricane-season/" target="_blank">Douglas</a>.

Trump issues emergency declaration for Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas’ arrival
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • July 25, 2020
  • Updated 7:15 pm

The president also ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, according to the White House. Read more

COURTESY CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER Hurricane Douglas forecast map as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

Hurricane Douglas expected to remain near hurricane intensity as it moves over parts of Hawaii Sunday
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • July 25, 2020
  • Updated 2:11 am

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Douglas “will pass dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands later today.” Read more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Marie Heff Coudrien shoveled sand for sandbags to guard her home on South Kalaheo Street in Kailua.

Sandbags and plywood become necessities for many as Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii
  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • July 25, 2020

As Hurricane Douglas became more of a threat to Hawaii on Friday, many residents and business owners did more to prepare for possible impacts. Read more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cheryl Bright looked for a portable light for her emergency equipment at Hardware Hawaii in Kailua on Friday.

Gov. David Ige urges residents to prepare, modifies quarantine rules, as Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii
  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • July 25, 2020

Gov. David Ige and state officials Friday continued to urge residents to prepare ahead for Hurricane Douglas as the storm continues on its path toward Hawaii. Read more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a press conference to address preparations for Hurricane Douglas on Friday.

Honolulu takes step to prepare shelters for Hurricane Douglas
  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • July 25, 2020

The city plans to open up to 25 shelters for people seeking refuge from Hurricane Douglas. Read more

COURTESY U.S. AIR FORCE Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron “Hurricane Hunters,” offload from a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Thursday at Barbers Point.

‘Hurricane Hunters’ fly into Hurricane Douglas’ eye to help forecasters assess risk
  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • July 25, 2020

While Hawaii residents and commercial carriers were trying to keep their distance from Hurricane Douglas, an elite group of Air Force reservists were flying into the eye of the storm. Read more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018

Pearl Harbor ships, subs prepare to head to sea ahead of Hurricane Douglas
  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • July 24, 2020

U.S. Navy ships and submarines based at Pearl Harbor not undergoing maintenance have begun plans to head to sea as Hurricane Douglas takes aim at the Hawaiian Islands, the Navy said Friday. Read more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a press conference to address preparations as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands.

Honolulu mayor to allow indoor gatherings of over 50 people as city prepares hurricane shelters
  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • July 24, 2020

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency proclamation today that will allow gatherings of 50 or more people indoors as the city prepares to open shelters in response to Hurricane Douglas. Read more

JAMM AQUINO / 2018 A Hawaiian Airlines B-717 takes off at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Hawaiian Airlines is canceling all neighbor island and mainland flights to and from Hawaii on Sunday.

A list of Hawaii events and services canceled or postponed due to approaching Hurricane Douglas
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • July 24, 2020
  • Updated 2:35 pm

The following cancellations and postponements have been announced due to the approaching Hurricane Douglas. Read more

