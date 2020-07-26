http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1rmDuc2hxv8/

No damage reported as Hurricane Douglas drenches Maui Maui County residents were holding their breaths at midday today, hoping the island would be spared damaging wind, rain and ocean surges from Hurricane Doughlas, which had earlier bypassed Hawaii island. Read more

Shelters draw residents as Hurricane Douglas nears Oahu City officials and the American Red Cross are operating the shelters on Oahu, which is a departure from the past when the Red Cross typically handled such operations. Read more

Hawaii residents brace as Hurricane Douglas churns toward islands Even if Hurricane Douglas arrives with less than a hurricane-force punch, its potential for wind, rain and ocean surges still has people worried about the damage it could cause — especially on east- facing shores of all islands, where the surf is expected to rise to 15 feet. Read more

Honolulu lifeguards will go mobile Sunday when lifeguard towers close The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division will begin staffing mobile units early Sunday when they close most of its lifeguard towers due to approaching Hurricane Douglas. Read more

Pearl Harbor ships, subs prepare to head to sea ahead of Hurricane Douglas U.S. Navy ships and submarines based at Pearl Harbor not undergoing maintenance have begun plans to head to sea as Hurricane Douglas takes aim at the Hawaiian Islands, the Navy said Friday. Read more

