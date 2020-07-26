http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1rmDuc2hxv8/
Douglas passing just off Windward Oahu; hurricane warning for Maui County canceled
Robert Ballard of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said this was the closest call for Oahu in 20 years here. Read more
No damage reported as Hurricane Douglas drenches Maui
Maui County residents were holding their breaths at midday today, hoping the island would be spared damaging wind, rain and ocean surges from Hurricane Doughlas, which had earlier bypassed Hawaii island. Read more
VIDEO: Gov. David Ige, state and county officials urge residents to prepare for Hurricane Douglas
Gov. David Ige, county mayors and emergency officials today urged all Hawaii residents, particularly those on Oahu and Kauai. to prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Douglas this afternoon and overnight. Read more
Shelters draw residents as Hurricane Douglas nears Oahu
City officials and the American Red Cross are operating the shelters on Oahu, which is a departure from the past when the Red Cross typically handled such operations. Read more
Despite hurricane and COVID-19, 466 visitors flew to Hawaii on Saturday
Despite warnings of an approaching hurricane and mandatory quarantine requirements, a total of 466 visitors flew into Hawaii on Saturday. Read more
Hawaii forecasters list potential impacts from Hurricane Douglas and advise precautionary actions
The National Weather Service this morning issued this list of potential impacts and precautionary actions as Hurricane Douglas reaches Hawaii today, Read more
Some North Shore residents surf as others anxiously prepare for Hurricane Douglas to hit Oahu
Just like Hurricane Douglas, the category 1 storm making its final approach to the state, people were all over the map on Oahu’s North Shore. Read more
Hawaii residents brace as Hurricane Douglas churns toward islands
Even if Hurricane Douglas arrives with less than a hurricane-force punch, its potential for wind, rain and ocean surges still has people worried about the damage it could cause — especially on east- facing shores of all islands, where the surf is expected to rise to 15 feet. Read more
Hawaii events and services canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Douglas
The following cancellations and postponements have been announced due to the approaching Hurricane Douglas. Read more
Honolulu lifeguards will go mobile Sunday when lifeguard towers close
The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division will begin staffing mobile units early Sunday when they close most of its lifeguard towers due to approaching Hurricane Douglas. Read more
Here’s a list of emergency shelters on Oahu and Maui County
Honolulu and Maui County officials reminded the public that shelters are intended to be a last resort for residents to use at their own risk. Read more
Trump issues emergency declaration for Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas’ arrival
The president also ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, according to the White House. Read more
Hurricane Douglas expected to remain near hurricane intensity as it moves over parts of Hawaii Sunday
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Douglas “will pass dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands later today.” Read more
Sandbags and plywood become necessities for many as Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii
As Hurricane Douglas became more of a threat to Hawaii on Friday, many residents and business owners did more to prepare for possible impacts. Read more
Gov. David Ige urges residents to prepare, modifies quarantine rules, as Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii
Gov. David Ige and state officials Friday continued to urge residents to prepare ahead for Hurricane Douglas as the storm continues on its path toward Hawaii. Read more
Honolulu takes step to prepare shelters for Hurricane Douglas
The city plans to open up to 25 shelters for people seeking refuge from Hurricane Douglas. Read more
‘Hurricane Hunters’ fly into Hurricane Douglas’ eye to help forecasters assess risk
While Hawaii residents and commercial carriers were trying to keep their distance from Hurricane Douglas, an elite group of Air Force reservists were flying into the eye of the storm. Read more
Pearl Harbor ships, subs prepare to head to sea ahead of Hurricane Douglas
U.S. Navy ships and submarines based at Pearl Harbor not undergoing maintenance have begun plans to head to sea as Hurricane Douglas takes aim at the Hawaiian Islands, the Navy said Friday. Read more
Honolulu mayor to allow indoor gatherings of over 50 people as city prepares hurricane shelters
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency proclamation today that will allow gatherings of 50 or more people indoors as the city prepares to open shelters in response to Hurricane Douglas. Read more
A list of Hawaii events and services canceled or postponed due to approaching Hurricane Douglas
The following cancellations and postponements have been announced due to the approaching Hurricane Douglas. Read more