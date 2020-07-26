https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gun-owner-check/
As a gun owner, what happens after you need to use your weapon?
Do you have a lawyer ready to represent you?
After all, you’re vulnerable to criminal charges and financial ruin from a justice system biased against responsible gun owners.
Even if you do everything right, you can be arrested and charged for defending yourself and your loved ones.
If that happened, how would you find a pro-Second Amendment lawyer?
TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’