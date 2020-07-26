https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dangerous-immediately-apologize-dhs-secretary-chad-wolf-blasts-nancy-pelosi-compared-federal-agents-nazis-video/

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Leftist terrorists and Marxist thugs have looted businesses and destroyed property in cities across the US for nearly two months now.

Instead of condemning the leftist rioting and violence Speaker Pelosi blamed law enforcement and compared federal agents to Nazi stormtroopers.



How disgusting!

TRENDING: Car Drives Through Mob of Protesters on Colorado Highway, Protester Shoots Fellow Protesters While Trying to Shoot Driver (VIDEO)

On Sunday Chad Wolf told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that Speaker Pelosi needs to apologize to federal agents.

DHS Secretary Chad Wolf: The comment from Speaker Pelosi that our law enforcement officers, civil law enforcement officers are stormtroopers, or the Gestapo, or thugs is absolutely irresponsible. It’s dangerous and she should immediately apologize for that.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]