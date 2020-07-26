https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/time-take-mask-off-cuomo-new-york-governors-reckless-nursing-home-policies-tied-thousands-new-york-covid-deaths-video/

Janice Dean from FOX News lost both her parents-in-law to COVID-19 in New York. She wrote an oped on the matter this past week at USA Today where she says:

Many of us aren’t laughing. My husband’s parents died of coronavirus in their elder care facilities. We lost his dad in late March and his mom two weeks later. My family wasn’t able to see them before they died, they weren’t given last rites, wakes, or funerals. They died alone.

Mickey and Dee Newman spent their entire lives in Brooklyn. They were true New Yorkers. Mickey was a retired New York City Fire Department firefighter who served in the U.S. Air Force. Dee helped raised three kids and was a devoted grandmother. They lived in a four story walk up in Brooklyn for 50 years, until their health deteriorated and they required constant care. They died only a few months after being placed in their elderly care homes. Not a day goes by where we don’t think of them.

At first, we didn’t blame anyone for their deaths. This is a pandemic, and the virus is particularly dangerous for the elderly. Then we learned about the Cuomo administration’s March 25 order that recovering coronavirus patients be placed into nursing homes. The mandate also barred nursing homes from requiring incoming patients “to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”

That order stayed in effect for 46 days during which time over 6,000 patients with the virus were placed into these facilities housing our most vulnerable. To date, at least 6,500 of our most helpless seniors have been killed by the virus. Even the governor himself said the virus could sweep though nursing homes “like fire though dry grass.”