Brazilian President Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on July 7th.

In early April Jair Bolsonaro urged residents to keep the economy going despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President Bolsonaro also said he was taking hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to combat the virus.

On Wednesday President Bolsonaro shared some excellent news and took a swipe at his socialist critics by tweeting out that he is doing very well with the hydroxychloroquine treatment.

On Saturday President Bolsonaro announced he was coronavirus free — He tested negative for coronavirus.

The Brazilian president held up a package of hydroxychloroquine in his tweet.

– RT-PCR para Sars-Cov 2: negativo.

– BOM DIA A TODOS. pic.twitter.com/CkdV59yGXP — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 25, 2020

This is wonderful news!

And it is wonderful news for the tens of thousands of coronavirus infected people who are wondering if hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for the disease.

