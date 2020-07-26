https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-continues-hide-press-refuses-sit-interview-fox-news-anchor-chris-wallace/

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Sunday invited 2020 presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden to sit down for an interview.

Biden’s camp said the former VP was not available.

Chris Wallace said he will keep asking Biden every week to sit down for an interview.

President Trump last week sat in the hot seat and sparred with Chris Wallace who peppered him with gotcha questions.

Trump never hides from the press.

Biden, however has been hiding in his Delaware basement virtually the entire 2020 election season.

“In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his opponent Joe Biden could handle a similar encounter. Well, we asked the Biden campaign for an interview and they said the former VP was not available. We’ll keep asking every week,” Chris Wallace said.

WATCH:

Fox’s Chris Wallace: “In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his opponent Joe Biden could handle a similar encounter. Well, we asked the Biden campaign for an interview and they said the former VP was not available. We’ll keep asking every week.” pic.twitter.com/5BIbp6dQ02 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 26, 2020

Last week Biden refused to answer any questions from reporters during a campaign event in Newcastle, Delaware.

“Thank you for listening. I look forward to having your questions at another time, but I’m off to another event,” Biden said as he hurried off stage.

Reporters yelled questions at Biden, however, he ignored them and walked away.

Biden did the exact same thing at a campaign event in Delaware a couple weeks ago.

Reporters wanted to ask Biden questions after he concluded his speech.

“Mr. Vice President, time for a few questions?” a reporter asked as Biden closed his notebook and walked off stage.

White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slammed corrupt Joe Biden for hiding in his basement.

Where is Corrupt Joe Biden? He won’t answer questions because he can’t. You also can’t choreograph your way to the presidency and hide from the American People, which is EXACTLY what Corrupt Joe is trying to do! ⬇️ https://t.co/1Wm3zYvovs — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 26, 2020

