THE RELEASE of Kanye West’s anticipated new album appears to have been postponed, avoiding a chart battle with his arch rival Taylor Swift.

It’s the latest in a series of events which saw Taylor announce she would be releasing her own new album on the same day.

Kanye‘s Donda: With Child was set to premiere for fans on Friday alongside Taylor‘s 8th studio album Folklore, but the day came and went without any new music from the troubled rapper.

43-year-old Kanye, who is married to reality star Kim Kardashian, told fans earlier this week his album Donda would be released on Friday July 24.

Days later Taylor, 30, made a bombshell announcement on Thursday and tweeted: “Surprise

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

So far the album has received rave reviews from critics, who described it as ‘passionate’ and ‘reflective‘.

Meanwhile Kanye – who went on a Twitter rampage this week and held his first presidential rally in South Carolina, where his bizarre speech included a claim that he and Kim almost aborted their first child, North West – has been seen filming a music video on his Wyoming ranch.

The Grammy winner’s forthcoming release is in honour of his late mother Donda who passed away in late November 2007 following cosmetic surgery complications.

Kim, who shares four kids with Kanye, recently responded to his behavior, saying she feels “powerless” to help him, the hitmaker has also apparently not been so receptive to the idea of help.

A source told The Sun exclusively: “Kanye is very unwell and everyone’s very worried for him.

“He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are ‘out to get him.’

“He’s told her that if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he’ll live stream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth.’

“He’s warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there.”

Kanye West’s reps have been contacted and are yet to comment on the delayed album release.

Kanye West directs music video on Wyoming ranch as he ‘refuses to speak’ with wife Kim Kardashian

