https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/lapd-officers-fed-violent-protesters-downtown-los-angeles-toss-blm-antifa-girls-like-rag-dolls-video/

It looks like LAPD officers have had enough of the violence.

An angry mob gathered outside of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening demanding ‘justice.’

Police officers confronted a female protester standing in the middle of a street when a man rushed in out of no where and tackled an officer, knocking him to the ground.

Officers immediately rushed in with batons to subdue the man who assaulted the officer.

TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’

Enter Antifa girls.

A few females tried to attack the police officers and they ended up getting tossed like rag dolls.

WATCH:

Violent clashes broke out among police and demonstrators in downtown L.A. amid protests at City Hall and the Federal Buildinghttps://t.co/cjk4nrJNEu pic.twitter.com/jFzgu8T62a — KTLA (@KTLA) July 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

