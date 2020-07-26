http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OMszTRVgV3Y/

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Breitbart News Saturday that in a war for America’s survival against the leftist mob, “you got to fight back.”

Gohmert spoke to Breitbart News Saturday as the country just passed the 100-day mark before the November general election.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Gohmert what the stakes are for the country ahead of the 2020 elections.

Gohmert warned that if Trump is not elected, then the deep state could run roughshod over the American people and install a “one-party country” with a “one-party government” in favor of the Democrats.

Gohmert told Breitbart News Saturday, “We have seen in the election, and that was the most important election to that point, and now we know that if Trump had not been elected then the intel community, the FBI, the DOJ, and yes the Department of Defense (DOD) was helping fund the coup, all of those had been so co-opted that we had never known about the attempted coup, and then they would have just ensured (that) we would have become a one-party country, one-party government, and they would make sure there was no Republican that gets elected again.”

“This is for all of the marbles,” Gohmert added. “It really, truly, is. We’re talking about losing the country as we knew it.”

Gohmert spoke of a similar time before the 2018 midterm elections when former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) reportedly told House Republicans that “no drama means we win.” Gohmert fought back against that notion, noting that House Republicans need to fight for conservative values such as stopping illegal immigration, building the wall, and fighting election fraud.

He said, “People are expecting us to fight what we believe in, the Senate is probably going to keep their majority because they stood up and fought for Kavanaugh. We haven’t stood up and fought for anything; we’re going to lose the majority unless we stand up and fight. And we can start by fighting for building the wall, stopping illegal immigration, stopping people that are going to vote illegally, and that was met with silence from our elected leaders in the House in the Republican Party, and we lost the majority. It was very clear where we were headed. We can’t sit back; this is too important.”

Boyle also noted that Gohmert introduced a resolution this week calling upon Congress to ban the Democratic Party for supporting slavery and the Confederate States of America.

Gohmert said that his resolution is “all about educating the public.”

He added that Democrats are “trying to make sure people know the opposite of the truth, and that’s why it’s so important that we stand up and say wait a minute, we have nothing to be embarrassed about in our history at all as Republicans.”

“When you are in a war, and people are trying to destroy and completely eliminate your position, which you know is right, you got to fight back,” Gohmert added.

