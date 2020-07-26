https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/man-fires-4-st-louis-police-officers-sawed-off-shotgun-rams-police-cruiser-pursuit/

St. Louis – A suspect fired at 4 police officers with a sawed-off shotgun Saturday night.

23-year-old Peter Web of Springfield was charged after opening fire at police officers with a sawed-off shotgun and ramming his vehicle into a police cruiser.

Police officers were at a gas station parking lot when the suspect drove past them and opened fire.

A sergeant who witnessed the shooting took action and a pursuit began.

Web continued to shoot at the officers during the pursuit, striking one officer in the elbow.

The pursuit ended after Web rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser, injuring two other officers.

KSDK reported:

Peter Web, 23, of Springfield has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, two officers and a sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were trying to remove cruising cars from the Crown Mart gas station lot on N. 13th Street when a man drove past them and fired at them with a sawed-off shotgun, shattering their back passenger window. Another sergeant witnessed the events and a pursuit began. The man continued to fire shots at them multiple times, which struck their vehicle and narrowly missed the officers, police said. At some point during the incident, one of the officers, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the elbow. The chase ended at S. 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue, when the suspect rammed the broadside of the marked police car of one of the sergeants and then crashed his vehicle into a traffic light. The suspect was out of ammunition and tried to run away, but was taken into custody by the officer who had been shot and another officer, who were assisted by other officers arriving at the scene. A sawed-off shotgun was recovered from the suspect’s car.

