One person was shot dead on Saturday night during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas. The shooting happened at approximately 9:52 p.m. local time when a person in a car shot the victim on Congress Avenue.

“One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound,” said senior Austin police officer Katrina Ratcliff. Medics performed CPR on the victim at the shooting scene. He was taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center with “critical, life-threatening injuries” and was “pronounced ‘deceased’ shortly” after arriving.

“Initial reports indicate the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect’s vehicle,” the police spokesperson said. “The suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the vehicle.”

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The suspected shooter has been detained and is cooperating with the police. The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Videos from the scene show a car turn into an intersection where Black Lives Matter protesters were marching. The vehicle allegedly hit an orange barrier in the road and then came to a stop, according to witness Michael Capochiano.

“There were people around the car, yelling, and people sounding like they were frightened,” Capochiano told the Austin American-Statesman. The witness added that the protester with a rifle approached the car, and the driver pointed a gun outside the window of the vehicle. At least five shots were fired, and the driver sped off.

There was also a shooting at a protest in Colorado on Saturday evening. Protesters blocked traffic on Interstate 225 in Aurora for a demonstration demanding justice for Elijah McClain, who died last year after being arrested by Aurora police officers, who reportedly used a chokehold on the 23-year-old.

“People were running after a car ‘aggressively’ made its way toward protestors on I-225. I heard pops, which APD say came from a protestor, That protestor shot other protestors,” KCNC-TV reporter Dillon Thomas said. “I watched as a woman who fell off the interstate was rushed to the hospital.”

“While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd,” the Aurora Police Department stated. “A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

“Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound,” the APD tweeted. “The vehicle was towed and we are investigating that incident. Any witnesses to the shooting are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO.”

There was another shooting at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Ky. Three people were shot on Saturday after an armed protester accidentally discharged a firearm and shot fellow members of the militia group that were in Louisville.

