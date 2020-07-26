https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/man-medical-condition-harassed-multiple-covid-karens-entering-rite-aid-without-face-mask-video/

Beware of the ‘Covid Karens’ who believe they are official mask enforcers.

A man with medical exemptions was harassed by multiple ‘Covid Karens’ for entering a California Rite Aid drug store without a face mask on.

David Rodriguez captured the harassment on his cell phone.

The hysterical women lashed out at the maskless man and even demanded he provide proof that he has a medical condition.

The Rite Aid employee shut the Karens down and told them he cannot ask the customer to prove he has a medical condition.

These Karens are out of control!

“It’s not the state we gotta worry about, it’s these do-gooders,” David Rodriguez said.

WATCH:

