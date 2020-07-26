https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/509062-mnuchin-it-wouldnt-be-fair-to-use-taxpayer-dollars-to-pay-more

Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinSteven Terner MnuchinMnuchin, Meadows make rare weekend trip to Capitol as GOP prepares coronavirus package White House, Congress talk next coronavirus relief bill as COVID-19 continues to surge On The Money: Congress set for brawl as unemployment cliff looms | Wave of evictions could be coming for nation’s renters | House approves 9.5B spending package MORE took a hard-line Sunday against the $600 plus-up in unemployment benefits that was a part of the last coronavirus relief measure, saying “it just wouldn’t be fair to use taxpayer dollars to pay more people to sit home than they would working and get a job.”

GOP lawmakers have taken a hard-line against the plus up as they negotiate with the White House over a new relief measure. The initial bill won blow back from Republicans who said some people would make more money not working than going to work.

The unemployment benefits are slated to expire at the end of the month, even as the nation deals with a jobless rate of 11.1 percent. Democrats want to extend the plus-up in the new bill, arguing it will cause more damage to end them or limit them.

The White House and Senate GOP have struggled to reach a deal on a package because of various differences, including the inclusion of a payroll tax cut demanded by President Trump Donald John TrumpSeattle police declare riot amid ongoing protests Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he’s tested negative for coronavirus Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign, RNC to stop using former president’s name to raise money MORE.

While a number of Republicans opposed that measure, Mnuchin on Sunday blamed Democrats, telling Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump brags about performance on cognitive test for second time in a week The Memo: Trump struggles to get traction with law-and-order message Almost 3,500 public health experts sign letter in support of Fauci MORE “it was very clear the Democrats were not going to give us a payroll tax cut.”

Wallace brought up the fact that several leading Senate Republicans were also opposed to a payroll tax cut, including Senate Majority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneSinking Trump seeks to squash GOP dissent Trump blames Democrats after GOP rejects payroll-tax cut The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump-the-briefer struggles with COVID-19 facts MORE (R-S.D.) and Sens. John Cornyn John CornynCongress set for brawl as unemployment cliff looms Senate GOP punts coronavirus package to next week Hillicon Valley: Feds warn hackers targeting critical infrastructure | Twitter exploring subscription service | Bill would give DHS cyber agency subpoena power MORE (R-Texas) and Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleySenate passes bill to prevent debt collectors from garnishing stimulus checks Senate GOP punts coronavirus package to next week Overnight Defense: Senate passes annual defense policy bill that sparked Trump veto threat | Military has considered two waivers for transgender troops since ban MORE (R-Iowa), to which Mnuchin responded “there were other Republicans that supported it.”

He then said another round of direct payments to Americans would be more effective.

“The direct payments are a much quicker way of effectively giving everyone a tax cut—much quicker than the payroll tax cut,” he said, adding that “June retail sales were 1 percent higher than June of last year, so all that money we pumped into the economy, it worked, people went out and spent.”

Mnuchin expressed optimism a deal could be reached in the House to pass the Senate’s version of relief package, saying liability protections for schools remained a key issue for any legislation.

“We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these issues,” he told Wallace. “If there are issues that take longer we’ll deal with those as well.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

