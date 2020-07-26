https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/muslim-democrat-political-candidate-illinois-endorsed-hillary-clinton-says-watching-video-assault-federal-officer-repeat-laughing-non-stop/

A federal officer Saturday night was hit in the face with a projectile by a Portland rioter.

Far-left accounts and Antifa have been celebrating the video of the assault.

WATCH:

A federal officer is hit in the face by a projectile from rioters. Far-left accounts and antifa have been celebrating this video. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/WTojfVoae6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’

Muslim Democrat candidate for Dupage County Board (District 4), Hadiya Afzal joined in with Antifa terrorists in celebrating the video.

Afzal said she’s been watching the video of the assault on the federal officer on repeat and laughing non-stop.

Hadiya Afzal was endorsed by Hillary Clinton.

Democrat political candidate in Illinois says she’s been watching the video of the assault of the officer on repeat and laughing non-stop. pic.twitter.com/2bBHgEhG61 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Hadiya Afzal panicked and locked her Twitter account.

After getting called out by conservatives for condoning violence and laughing at a federal officer being attacked by a terrorist, Hadiya Afzal played the victim in a Facebook post.

Hadiya Afzal claimed she was a victim of a “bad-faith smear campaign” launched against her by a ‘prominent right-wing journalist’ (Andy Ngo).

She claimed her despicable comment was ‘taken out of context.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

