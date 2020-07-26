https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/police-defund-resistance-race/2020/07/26/id/979053

Rejecting all of the police initiatives that turned New York City from crime-ridden to one of the safest big cities in the world has been a recipe for destruction and “chaos,” according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“We are pulling back from these proven methods of making our streets safer because of concerns about tensions in the community,” Gingrich wrote in a Fox News op-ed. “Democratic mayors and other local politicians are diminishing the capabilities of police to do their jobs.”

Referencing for NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton whose “broken windows” policy transformed the city, Gingrich added: “Bratton says this is like asking a doctor to do away with his x-ray machines and stethoscope and not put his hands on a patient when trying to diagnose what’s wrong.”

“Now we’re seeing the results of this madness: More crime and more death,” Gingrich added.

Cities run by Democrats have become the “dumping ground of failed government policies,” Bratton told Gingrich.

“Homelessness, narcotics, the emotionally disturbed — these issues fall on the police as mayors and governors don’t know how to address them,” Gingrich concluded. “This all creates a situation in which police are set up to fail.”

