The NYPD is still searching for a man they want to question in relation to a restaurant brawl that left Frasier star Kelsey Grammer’s actress daughter, Spencer Grammer, in need of stitches.

The Rick and Morty voice actress Spencer Grammer was not seriously injured during the altercation involving an intoxicated customer at the New York City restaurant where she was dining.

“On Friday, July 24, 2020 at approximately 2328 hours, in front of 60 2nd Ave, a 36-year-old female victim and a 32-year-old male attempted to break up a dispute between the unidentified male and other patrons at the location, The Black Ant restaurant in the East Village,” the police said in a press statement.

The New York Post said Grammer, 36, and her 32-year-old friend, Jan Phillip Mueller, were assaulted when they tried to intervene in the fracas.

Grammer was cut in the arm and Mueller suffered a laceration to the back, police said. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

“There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine,” Kelsey Grammer told People.com Saturday.

Spencer Grammer is also known for her roles in Greek, Ironside and Tell Me a Story.

