Rioters “peacefully marched” on Saturday evening in Oakland, California, before attacking police, damaging federal buildings, and vandalizing private property, according to media reports.
The “protest” had been a show of solidarity with violent demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, which have targeted a federal courthouse. President Donald Trump recently sent federal law enforcement officers to defend the building after Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) refused to act to stop the violence.
In response, there were solidarity protests by Black Lives Matter activists in Los Angeles, Oakland, and elsewhere — which were likewise violent.
Downtown Oakland was on high alert Saturday night following a protest that drew thousands of people in a show of solidarity against racial injustice and in support of protesters in Portland, Ore.
While most of the crowd remained non-destructive, a fire was set at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse and police station windows were smashed hours after protesters had peacefully marched from Frank H. Ogawa Plaza along Broadway.
The demonstrators carried signs such as “Abolish the Police” and “End Fascist USA.”
Photographers documented the “non-destructive” event, which included fireworks launched at police; smashed windows at federal buildings; and vandalized a local bank, among other criminal acts.
Graffiti on one building read: “SELF-DEFENSE AIN’T VIOLENCE.”
Protesters watch a flare inside of a federal building during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
A Citibank is vandalized during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Fireworks explode above protesters during a march on July 25, 2020 in Oakland, California. Demonstrators in Oakland gathered to protest in solidarity with Portland protests. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Graffiti condemning the President covers a building on July 25, 2020 in Oakland, California. Demonstrators in Oakland gathered to protest in solidarity with Portland protests. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Protesters hold signs in support of defunding the police on July 25, 2020 in Oakland, California. Demonstrators in Oakland gathered to protest in solidarity with Portland protests. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Protesters memorialize the names of victims of police brutality on July 25, 2020 in Oakland, California. Demonstrators in Oakland gathered to protest in solidarity with Portland protests. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: A protester carries a tattered American flag during a march on July 25, 2020 in Oakland, California. Demonstrators in Oakland gathered to protest in solidarity with Portland protests. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
Police chase after protesters who refused to disperse at a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
The Associated Press news wire described the riot in Oakland as it has described the violence in Portland — as a protest against “racial injustice” protest.
