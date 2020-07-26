http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/k7vUE4w38vI/our-hateful-establishment.php

Polls suggest that most Americans have high regard for the Centers for Disease Control. I don’t. CDC has performed rather poorly with regard to the coronavirus, and at best, it is a federal bureaucracy not much different from the others. Among other things, I don’t trust CDC to be free of politics.

In May, a reader texted me:

Longtime reader of PL here. I saw your article on the CDC. I’m from Decatur Georgia (near CDC and Emory University) where many high level CDC employees live due to the excellent public school system – really the only viable one in the close Metro area of Atlanta. I am friends with many of them, and I can tell you that it is a very liberal culture and they HATE Trump. I hate to say it, but wouldn’t be surprised if there were some in the ranks that would subvert the President’s message/ agenda.

I wouldn’t be surprised, either. Anyone who has seen photos of the weaselly political animal Dr. Fauci throwing out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals opener with a mask on, and then chatting in the stands with the mask off, can only wonder whether Fauci means anything he says:

The same reader texted me this a little while ago:

Sign at elementary school where many CDC employees send their kids. West Chester Elementary in Decatur, GA.

The pig reference is obviously anti-police, but I had to look it up. What did the pig say on a hot summer day? I’m bacon. This refers to a favorite Black Lives Matter chant: Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.

The hate that liberals display every day–toward Donald Trump, toward law enforcement, toward America–is sickening. And the hate doesn’t come only from fringe elements like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. It emanates from the public schools, from the federal bureaucracy, from academia and Hollywood, from the New York Times and the Washington Post, and other outposts of the establishment. Increasingly, I think it is doubtful whether our country can survive the cancerous hatred that comes from our own institutions.

