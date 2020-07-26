https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-i-have-a-new-name-for-trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dunked on President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday with a new nickname: “Mr. Make Matters Worse.”

The Democratic leader revealed the nickname on the CBS News show “Face The Nation” while talking about upcoming coronavirus legislation, liability protections, and unemployment insurance.

“What we will not support is the following: What they’re saying to essential workers — you have to go to work because you’re essential, we’ve placed no responsibility on your employer to make that workplace safe, and if you get sick, you have no recourse because we’ve given your employer protection,” said Pelosi.



“If you don’t go to work because you’re afraid of being sick,” she continued, “and you have that job opportunity, you don’t get unemployment insurance. This is so unfair. Let’s just get to the heart of it. The point of all of this is, this president, I have a new name for him: Mr Make Matters Worse.”

“He has made matters worse from the start. Delay, denial, it’s a hoax, it will go away magically, it’s a miracle, and all the rest,” said Pelosi.

The last day of the boosted unemployment provision, which provides an extra $600 per week on top of regular unemployment insurance, is July 31.

Although the original proposal was presented in March as a simple, temporary solution to calculating rates for individuals amidst unprecedented job loss and uncertainty about the virus, House Democrats passed another version that would extend it into 2021.

The Democratic bill is expected to serve as a negotiating point with Republicans, who plan to unveil their own proposal early this week.

“We’re fundamentally focused on about a 70% wage replacement,” Mnuchin said Saturday, also noting the Trump administration was “prepared to move quickly” to address the benefits gap from the soon-expiring unemployment provision, reports CNN.

During the CBS News interview, Pelosi declined to answer whether Democrats would be willing to compromise with Republicans on the $600 weekly bonus, which several Republican senators said could incentivize unemployment back in March.

“The reason we had $600 was it’s simplicity. And figuring out 70% of somebody’s wages, people don’t all make a salary — maybe they do — they make wages. And they sometimes have it vary,” said Pelosi. “So why don’t we just keep it simple.”

CBS News host Margaret Brennan responded: “I understand the difficulty of states to adjust their systems to process this, but would you accept a flat amount? Something less than $600 as a boos — is there a compromise here?”

“Let me just say, I’m not going to have an — with all do respect to you Margaret, and I appreciate the opportunity to share some values that we have that apparently we don’t share — we’ll have our negotiation,” said Pelosi.

The Democratic proposal that passed in the House costs over $3 trillion, and the Republican counter-proposal is expected to cost roughly $1 trillion.

