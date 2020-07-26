http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/amLBxsyHzO0/

DONALD Trump said he often regrets what he posts on Twitter as he revealed that he may never tweet again come November.

In a revealing interview with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports on Thursday, Trump said he regularly feels unsure when he tweets something.

“In the old days before this, you’d write a letter, and you’d say, ‘This letter is really good,” he told Portnoy.

“You’d put it in your desk and go back tomorrow and go ‘Oh. I’m glad I didn’t send it.’ Right? But we don’t do that with Twitter.

“We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: ‘Did you really say that?'”

“You know what I find? It’s not the tweets, it’s the retweets that get you in trouble,” he clarified, admitting that he often retweets without checking the source.

He added: “I say, ‘What’s wrong with that?’”

Trump acknowledged that he loved Twitter “too much sometimes” and that he wasn’t sure if he would continue to utilize it after the election.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever use it again but it certainly was good,” he said.

During the wide-ranging chat, Trump also admitted that his “best day” was before he announced his presidential bid.

“The best day in my life in terms of business and life and everything was the day before I announced I was running for president,” Trump told Portnoy.

“Everything was good … Now I’m really glad I did but I was treated very unfairly.”

He added that he was “devastated” when he won because he “had a great life.”

Trump recalled a time soon after announcing his presidential bid when he was publicly heckled, saying he had “never been booed before.”

During their chat, Portnoy mentioned that Trump knew his 2003 “Ali G” interview with British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was fake.

“I said ‘hey, this guy’s a total fraud’ and I left,” Trump said of his debut on the Da Ali G Show. “You’re the only one who’s ever given me credit for that.”

Sports podcast host Dan “Big Cat” Katz criticized his boss Portnoy for giving Trump “no hard questions” and claimed he turned down an interview with Joe Biden.

Portnoy – who refers to himself as “El Presidente” – said he was aware of Katz’s feelings on the matter but welcomed the publicity.

“This wasn’t our first disagreement and it won’t be our last,” Portnoy wrote. “But guess what? Big Cat, Barstool and I are all trending globally right now.

“The entire country is talking about us. That’s exactly how I like it. “

The news comes as Trump trails behind former Vice President Joe Biden in several battleground states.

According to one Fox News poll, Biden has trumped him in Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

However, so did Hillary Clinton in 2016 before Trump came out on top.

The coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests have added to the uncertainty of a political race that sharply divides the country.

The US Presidential Election 2020 is on November 3.

