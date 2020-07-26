https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/pro-life-group-puts-giant-baby-lives-matter-mural-outside-planned-parenthood-dc/

A pro-life group used chalk to create a giant “baby lives matter” mural outside Planned Parenthood in DC late Saturday evening.

The activists styled the chalk mural after the “Black Lives Matter” street murals being placed in cities across the country.

“CALL TO ACTION DMV AREA: PRESSURE WASHER NEEDED! Late last night the street in front of the Planned Parenthood on 4th Street was tagged with “BABY LIVES MATTER.” Abortion opponents have escalated from using chalk and are harassing patients of PP & people as they walk by,” a Democratic activist named Chenay Arberry tweeted along with photos of the chalk art.

A similar mural was painted outside a Planned Parenthood in Salt Lake City, Utah, last week.

