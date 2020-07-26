https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/pro-life-group-puts-giant-baby-lives-matter-mural-outside-planned-parenthood-dc/

A pro-life group used chalk to create a giant “baby lives matter” mural outside Planned Parenthood in DC late Saturday evening.

The activists styled the chalk mural after the “Black Lives Matter” street murals being placed in cities across the country.

BREAKING: Massive ‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted on the street front of a Planned Parenthood in heart of Washington DC overnight. The ‘Baby Lives Matter’ movement is responsible for the mural. They are painting such murals around the country.

Their pro-life founder @TaylerUSA pic.twitter.com/ErmwQRtHUz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2020

TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’

Overseen outside of DC’s only Planned Parenthood— Baby Lives Matter @TaylerUSA pic.twitter.com/Q8K2M0GxYd — Kara Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) July 26, 2020

Live from DC waiting for @MayorBowser to officially dub this “Baby Lives Matter Plaza” pic.twitter.com/McHmEHV2YS — Jaime Hahn (@J_aimeson) July 26, 2020

“CALL TO ACTION DMV AREA: PRESSURE WASHER NEEDED! Late last night the street in front of the Planned Parenthood on 4th Street was tagged with “BABY LIVES MATTER.” Abortion opponents have escalated from using chalk and are harassing patients of PP & people as they walk by,” a Democratic activist named Chenay Arberry tweeted along with photos of the chalk art.

CALL TO ACTION DMV AREA: PRESSURE WASHER NEEDED! Late last night the street in front of the Planned Parenthood on 4th Street was tagged with “BABY LIVES MATTER.” Abortion opponents have escalated from using chalk and are harassing patients of PP & people as they walk by. Thread- pic.twitter.com/YcSjqX2MIg — Chenay Arberry (@CheArberry) July 26, 2020

A similar mural was painted outside a Planned Parenthood in Salt Lake City, Utah, last week.

BABY LIVES MATTER MURAL pic.twitter.com/owqjQxQ1qL — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

