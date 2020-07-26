https://www.theblaze.com/news/seattle-riots-protests-radio-host-trump

A Seattle radio host believed that the protests in Seattle were peaceful. That was up until rioters attempted to burn down his apartment building.

Last month, ESPN radio host Paul Gallant replied to President Donald Trump on Twitter. The president was criticizing Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) for allowing “the anarchists takeover of her city.” President Trump razzed Durkan over her comments that made light of riots in Seattle, especially when she called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone a “block party” and said it would be a “summer of love,” a remark she later admitted she regretted uttering.

“The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death,” Trump tweeted. “Must end this Seattle takeover now!”

Gallant assured the president that he didn’t see “burning, pillaging, or deaths.” The radio host then instructed President Trump to “Chill dawg.”

Fast forward to this weekend, when Seattle was undeniably being burned and pillaged. Vandals set fire to a construction site at the King County Youth Service Center/Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

Rioters also attacked and looted a Starbucks in Seattle. New York Times correspondent Mike Baker shared a video of the torched detention center and Starbucks.

Sadly, the rioters attacked a Starbucks that had residential apartments above, and the fire forced the residents to evacuate the smoldering building. Unfortunately for Gallant, he lived above the Starbucks that was vandalized and set ablaze. Gallant said police officers instructed him to stay away from his home because there could be explosives inside the Starbucks.

Gallant was rightfully furious that his home had been attacked. The “Danny & Gallant” radio host was so concerned about the violence in Seattle that he said he felt the need to buy a gun to protect himself. “I feel like I need to buy a firearm, because clearly this is going to keep happening,” Gallant tweeted. “Enough is enough.”

Once Twitter users found Gallant’s old tweet saying that Seattle is peaceful, many of them suggested for him to “Chill dawg.” To Gallant’s credit, he found the humor in the ironic twist of fate.

“Woke up to a bunch of ppl tweeting ‘Chill Dawg’ at me. I laughed,” Gallant wrote. “I stand by what I originally said. 5 weeks ago, Chaz/Chop/whatever didn’t seem as bad as portrayed by those outside of it. I’d walked through it a few times. Then burning & pillaging actually happened. Classic.”

Hopefully, Gallant is back in his home soon enough.

