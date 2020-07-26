http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_hnuChMEmjY/

Former Alabama standout and current Baltimore Ravens lineman D.J. Fluker is a longtime victim of domestic assault, according to police in Reisterstown, Md., after several interviews with the former first-round pick. Via FOX45 News, Fluker says he’s been victimized numerous times over the course of his relationship with Kimberly Davis, the mother of his child.

Davis was arrested and charged following an incident earlier this month at the couple’s home Maryland after allegedly punching Fluker in the nose over an argument over social media. According to a photo from the incident, the responding officer recognized blood on Fluker’s face.

Davis said her fingernail cut Fluker and she didn’t mean to harm him. Within the incident report, Fluker said this wasn’t the first time Davis had assaulted him during their relationship, citing an incident in June after which he never reported.

Ravens Senior Vice President of Communications Chad Steele released a statement on Friday about Fluker, saying, “we have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Fluker signed with the Ravens in April to bolster an offensive front ahead of reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

At the time, Fluker said he had been released by Seattle after the franchise picked up offensive line help during the NFL Draft. Drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers with the No. 11 overall pick in 2013, Fluker was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie team and immediately became a regular starter along the offensive line.

After his release in 2017, Fluker played one season with the New York Giants before signing a multi-year deal with the Seahawks. He still had one year left on his contract before his release. Fluker signed with Alabama in 2009 as one of the gems within an elite recruiting class for Nick Saban. Over the course of his collegiate career, Fluker won three BCS National Championships with the Crimson Tide and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors as a senior.

