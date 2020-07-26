https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-torch-justice-center-in-seattle-attack-stores-at-apartment-complex-hit-store-owners

Violent rioters torched a construction site at a justice center in Seattle and attacked a Starbucks store that was at the bottom of an apartment complex on Saturday as far-left rioters caused significant damage in other cities across the U.S.

The Seattle Police Department reported that a large group of rioters arrived at the site of the King County Youth Service Center/Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center, near 12th Avenue and Alder Street around 4 p.m.

“Approximately a dozen people then entered a construction site at the facility, set fire to portable trailers and other equipment, and broke out windows on personal vehicles in the area and court facilities,” the department said.

WATCH:

Antifa arsonists in Seattle have set fire to a construction site. Allies of the working class. pic.twitter.com/hzFQMMBwiR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 25, 2020

FIRST SIGNS OF DESTRUCTION: Fire just set by some vandals who were marching by at corner of E. Spruce St and 12th Ave. This is the sight of new juvenile jail. @SeattlePD in sight. @komonews #seattle #SeattleRiots #seattleprotests #seattleprotest #SeattlePolice pic.twitter.com/rOerNuhOt2 — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) July 25, 2020

They set fire to two construction trailers at the Juvenile Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/LQWRIESF2L — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 25, 2020

Fire inside the staging site of the youth detention center pic.twitter.com/QNqJsgPRGB — Michelle Baruchman ⛰ (@mlbaruchman) July 25, 2020

A Starbucks in the area was also completely destroyed with graffiti, smashed windows, and damage inside. Reporters on the ground said that there was smoke coming out of the store, and they thought a fire may have been set inside.

The Starbucks that was attacked sits at the bottom level of an apartment complex. According to a reporter who was there, people were calling on residents above the Starbucks to evacuate the building.

Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz tweeted, “The peaceful protesters destroyed a Starbucks and a fire was supposedly set. It’s attached to an apartment complex.”

The peaceful protesters destroyed a Starbucks and a fire was supposedly set. It’s attached to an apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/TOHf7tQNsq — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

Some damage done to a Seattle Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/38x54orj6v — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted out a photo from Google Maps that showed the apartment complex on top of the Starbucks.

“The Starbucks is on the ground floor of an apartment complex,” Cheong wrote. “The media does not show you the full picture because they don’t want you to realize Antifa set homes on fire in Seattle.”

The Starbucks is on the ground floor of an apartment complex. The media does not show you the full picture because they don’t want you to realize Antifa set homes on fire in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/GPM1MnLjZL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

New York Times reporter Mike Baker tweeted: “Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks. Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate.”

Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks. Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/71Ssie3hai — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Baker also tweeted out a video of some store owners who described being violently attacked by the far-left rioters.

“They are still attacking people,” the man told Baker as he pointed toward the rioters. “Like, what’s going on?”

Another man was on the phone with police and said, “They attacked us, there were like a dozen of them right outside our building. They are breaking our windows and assaulting people.”

The first man then told Baker, “I was texting on my phone, they say I’m taking a video of them. I say, how can I take videos of them when [it’s] pointing [the phone] at the ground? I’m texting on my phone. He shoots a cannon at me … starts firing at me. I tell him to stop. I come at them and then I get attacked. … I got punched at least four or five times. Never left our property, always on our property.”

These workers at a bar/restaurant say some in the crowd attacked and punched them after accusing one of them of taking images of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/ETQ4m9VYyr — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

“This is the third day this week rioters have targeted businesses and government buildings and the second day this week with reports of officers injured. On Sunday, 12 SPD officers were injured and one was sent to the hospital with a neck burn after being hit with fireworks,” FOX6 News reported. “Police are able to use pepper spray and blast balls to disperse the crowd after a federal judge intervened Friday night and blocked a Seattle City Council ordinance banning police from using them.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

