Information will come out next week showing that the FBI didn’t just lie to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court concerning the Steele dossier, but to Congress as well, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday.

“Stay tuned next week,” the South Carolina Republican told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo. “They lied their a** off to Congress.”

He also said that former Obama administration officials will be called to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs.

Over the past week, Graham declassified several documents and said Sunday there were two things that were declassified so the public could understand “how corrupt Crossfire Hurricane,” or the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, had been.

“Number one was the memo written by an Intel analyst who spent three days interviewing the Russian sub source” of the dossier,” said Graham. “I always thought the Russian subsource was based in Russia in the bowels of Russian government risking their lives trying, you know, to get information out to the Democratic Party. The Russian sub source we now know was on the payroll of Christopher Steele. He also had a working relationship with the Brookings Institute. “

Also, the memo showed that Steele’s subsource told him that what he had on Trump was “bar talk” and wasn’t reliable.

“What did Christopher Steele do with that? He turned it into a Tom Clancy novel,” said Graham. “He sold it to the FBI. They sold it to the FISA court to get a warrant against Carter Page. What does the memo show? In January 2017 when they found the Russian subsource who was in the United States, he disavowed the dossier being reliable. The FBI knew it.”

Further, FBI agent Peter Strzok, in charge of the investigation, knew that the information was “all bar talk,” and had a duty to notify his superiors that the document used to get the Page warrant was no longer reliable said Graham, and he thinks it’s impossible that former FBI Director James Comey and ex-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe also did not know.

“What were the odds that someone would write a 40-page memo to shred the reliability of the Russian dossier not tell the FBI about it?” said Graham. “I think there is zero chance that happened.”

