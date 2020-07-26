http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lnktxfCC_VM/

Good luck trying to find Tenet or Mulan in a movie theater any time soon. Hollywood studios have delayed all of their releases citing concerns about the coronavirus. Not so with Stacey Abrams’s documentary about voter suppression, which is getting fast tracked to a theatrical release ahead of election day.

Amazon Studios will open All In: The Fight for Democracy in cinemas on September 9 ahead of its streaming debut on Prime Video on September 18. The documentary, which stars and is co-produced by Stacey Abrams, follows the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate in her on-going quest to expose alleged acts of voter suppression, which she has blamed for her defeat to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2018.

ALL IN: The Fight For Democracy is a timely film examining the insidious issue of voter suppression in the U.S. From Academy Award nominees @LizGarbus and @misscortes, and featuring @StaceyAbrams. In theaters 9/9, on @PrimeVideo 9/18. In 100 days, will you be #AllInForVoting? pic.twitter.com/x5korn8tPx — All In: The Fight For Democracy (@allinthefilm) July 26, 2020

To promote the movie, Amazon Studios is also launching a “non-partisan” social media campaign #ALLINFORVOTING that will train people to spot and report voter suppression.

“We need to come together as a country and make sure every voice and vote is counted,” Abrams said in a statement sent to multiple outlets. “The title All In: The Fight for Democracy speaks to the importance and necessity that every American has the right to have their voice be heard and their vote counted. We know that if our votes were not important, so many folks wouldn’t be working so hard to take our right to vote away.”

Stacey Abrams has repeatedly accused the GOP of engaging in voter suppression, saying earlier this month that Republicans are planning to do the same in November because they know that “the world changes” if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the White House.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

