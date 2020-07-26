https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hispanic-vote-florida-biden-campaign/2020/07/26/id/979098

Central Florida campaign staffers for Joe Biden filed a letter of complaint about upper echelon leadership, claiming they were “suppressing the Hispanic vote” among other things, the Miami Herald reported.

“Four of five Spanish-speaking organizers along the I-4 corridor who were moved to North Florida were Puerto Rican,” the 7-page letter – signed by 94 field organizers and obtained by the Herald – read.

“The [Coordinated Campaign of Florida] is suppressing the Hispanic vote by removing Spanish-speaking organizers from Central Florida without explanation, which fails to confront a system of white-dominated politics we are supposed to be working against as organizers of a progressive party,” the letter added.

Other claims, along with a “toxic” work culture, include the lack of a “fully actionable field plan,” mistreatment of field organizers, relocating trained staff members without explanation, lack of organizing resources, and taking on volunteers and leaving them in limbo, according to the report.

“We are roughly 100 days out from the election, and there is no functional targeted field outreach and organizing of the Hispanic/Spanish-speaking, Brazilian/Portuguese-speaking, and Haitian/Creole-speaking communities in our state,” the letter continues. “There are no targets, scripts, data infrastructure, community outreach, or phonebanks established for this.”

Florida is a key battleground state, and often one decided by the narrowest of margins in presidential elections.

“We look forward to discussing them with organizers and getting their feedback as soon as able,” Jackie Lee, director of Biden for President Florida, told the Herald. “The stakes of this election are critical, and we are committed to working with our organizers and Florida Democrats at every level in order to build a strong, successful Coordinated Campaign.”

