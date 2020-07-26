https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/509037-stephen-moore-a-bad-stimulus-plan-is-worse-for-the-american

Economist Stephen MooreStephen MooreThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Campaigns prepare for homestretch run to Election Day Senate panel advances Trump Fed nominee who recently supported gold standard Trump payroll-tax cut push creates new headache for Republicans MORE advised Republicans to focus on negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiJohn Lewis’s 7-year-old great nephew calls the civil rights icon ‘my hero’ White House, Congress talk next coronavirus relief bill as COVID-19 continues to surge Family honors John Lewis at memorial in his hometown MORE (D-Calif.) ahead of the next coronavirus stimulus plan to be introduced by Senate GOP Monday.

The Trump economist said that Republican lawmakers have to present unity, and stop “negotiating with themselves,” calling for partisan agreement among conservatives to “do something about those $600-a-week unemployment benefits,” adding that they disincentivize people from rejoining the workforce.

“Republicans have to say what they stand for here. They have to stand up for tax cuts, deregulation, school choice. All of these things that need to be in the stimulus bill, but right now it looks like they are not,” Moore said Sunday on John Catsimatidis‘s radio show.

“My message to Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSeattle police declare riot amid ongoing protests Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he’s tested negative for coronavirus Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign, RNC to stop using former president’s name to raise money MORE is a bad stimulus plan is worse for the American economy than no plan at all,” Moore added.

Moore’s comments come as negotiations between Republicans and the White House have been ongoing about the fifth coronavirus stimulus package. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Senate GOP have come to a “fundamental agreement,” a top negotiator said Thursday, however they are trying to finalize the text of the bill.

Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsMnuchin, Meadows make rare weekend trip to Capitol as GOP prepares coronavirus package White House, Congress talk next coronavirus relief bill as COVID-19 continues to surge Mnuchin makes deficit hawks nervous on relief bill talks MORE made a rare appearance on Capitol Hill Saturday as part of negotiations on the GOP legislation proposal. The administration officials were there to meet with Senate staff, an unusual move, considering lawmakers are were not present.

The Senate bill is purported to be released on Monday, as the beefed up unemployment insurance and other critical provisions included in the March CARES Act are set to completely expire on Friday, July 31.

Moore also criticized Pelosi over the $3 trillion relief bill passed by the House in May, slamming the legislation as “liberal special-interest-group funding.”

The House bill, passed in mid-May, includes billions for testing, personal protective equipment, medical equipment as well as additional stimulus checks for Americans. A third of the bill would go to state and local governments whose budgets have been depleted while fighting the coronavirus.

John Catsimatidis is an investor in The Hill

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

