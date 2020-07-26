https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/terrified-woman-mobbed-violent-protesters-hits-gas-escape-police-wont-arrest-let-drive-home/

More proof that the left is completely removed from reality.
Violent leftists in Arlington, Virginia mobbed a woman who tried to get away from their street protest.

The mob banged on her car, beat her windows, jumped on her hood, screamed at her and threatened the poor woman who just wanted to escape their violence.

Then the protest mob was OUTRAGED that police would not arrest this woman.

Try to follow this logic.
This is your modern day Democrat Party.

These people are crazy.
God bless that terrified woman!

