More proof that the left is completely removed from reality.

Violent leftists in Arlington, Virginia mobbed a woman who tried to get away from their street protest.

The mob banged on her car, beat her windows, jumped on her hood, screamed at her and threatened the poor woman who just wanted to escape their violence.

Then the protest mob was OUTRAGED that police would not arrest this woman.

Try to follow this logic.

This is your modern day Democrat Party.

As we blocked streets, certain drivers got annoyed and attempted to maneuver their way around us. This particular white woman tried to cut through a gas station. Me and a couple other protestors stood in front of her car and demanded she turn around. Instead she steps on the gas. pic.twitter.com/ODL1Evmmzf — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@Jsc_35) July 26, 2020

Finally cops come but instead of arresting this woman, or asking for her ID, registration, etc., they turn towards us and begin pushing us. We are BEGGING them to arrest this woman who just tried to run over protestors repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/GUP7wWmDBs — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@Jsc_35) July 26, 2020

After about 40 minutes, police FINALLY ask for her ID and she claims she is too scared to give it to them because protestors “might take it”. In the meantime myself and other witnesses give our information to officers. pic.twitter.com/2upyodRSGw — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@Jsc_35) July 26, 2020

After all this time of pushing protestors and protecting this violent white woman, the MPD LET HER DRIVE HOME. Shoving and grabbing protestors who tried to stop her. Police treated us like threats, when she was clearly dangerous. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@Jsc_35) July 26, 2020

Police didn’t do shit. They have never done shit. Will never do shit. And will never BE shit. Fuck the police. This is a hate crime. Find this woman. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@Jsc_35) July 26, 2020

This is exactly why we need to defund MPD. MPD does not protect citizens utilizing their right to protest, they protect a woman who tried to run over protestors. Police DON’T keep us safe. The only thing police are good at is brutalizing Black people. DEFUND MPD. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@Jsc_35) July 26, 2020

These people are crazy.

God bless that terrified woman!

