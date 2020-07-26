https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gonna-lot-bloodshed-come-democrat-caller-cspan-threatens-shootings-trump-supporters-federal-agents-video/

A Democrat caller named “John” called into CSPAN this weekend and appeared to use the murder of black Republican Bernell Trammell in Milwaukee as a warning to Trump supporters and federal agents who may be sent to the city to quell leftist rioters.

CSPAN Caller John: This morning a Trump supporter was killed. Was shot and killed in a drive-by in Milwaukee. I don’t know if you got that news. But the people in Milwaukee are waiting for those troops to come in because they got weapons and there’s gonna be a lot of bloodshed when they come. So that’s all I got to say.

Trump supporter Boris Epshteyn was on CSPAN this morning during the call and was shocked at the open threat that was ignored by the CSPAN staff.

Via Jack Posobiec and Fog City Midge:

TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

