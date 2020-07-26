http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eeaU-wVfZ6o/

More than 1,000 people packed Eisenhower Park in Long Island, New York, on Saturday, holding “thin blue line” and American flags for a “Back the Blue” rally.

The nonprofit group Law Enforcement Officers Weekend sponsored the rally, which drew visitors from across Long Island and New York City, who came from police departments and members of the community, the Long Island Press reported.

Many others showed up wearing gear supporting President Donald Trump.

Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott, a police union leader who spoke at the rally, said Nassau County is “immune” to the issues of discrimination plaguing law enforcement across the country.

“We don’t have these problems here in Nassau County,” McDermott said. “We have tremendous relationships in all communities, including the minority communities, and they trust us and we worked on that. We fostered these relationships.”

Americans across the country have shown their support for law enforcement by showing up at “Back the Blue” demonstrations. More than 1,000 people gathered in Wantagh, New York, to express their support for the police earlier this month, Patch.com reported.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Roanoke, Virginia, held a “Back the Blue” rally to support law enforcement, WDBJ reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

