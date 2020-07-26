http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W_2swArZagI/

National polls on the 2020 presidential race are meant to “suppress the enthusiasm” of President Trump’s voters, Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump reelection campaign, said Saturday in an interview a hundred days from Election Day.

“They are trying to create a narrative, and these polls are designed — this is why they are released and published — they’re designed to create headlines, and they are actively trying to suppress the enthusiasm of President Trump’s voters,” Murtaugh told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Breitbart News Political Editor Matthew Boyle.

“It’s evident that these polls are only designed to do that one thing that they’re aiming for,” he said.

Murtaugh pointed to two recent CNN and Quinnipiac polls, which had a sample of only 24 percent who identified as Republicans. “Twenty-four percent — less than a quarter of the country. That compares to Republican turnout according to exit polls in both 2016 and 2018 of 33 percent, so they’re undersampling Republicans by 9 points in that poll,” he said.

“They just no longer exist? They just wiped out more than a quarter of Republicans and said, ‘OK, here’s the poll.’ Well of course it shows that Joe Biden is ahead. But we know that there is enormous enthusiasm on the president’s side,” he added.

Rather, Murtaugh said that President Trump’s primary votes this election cycle have “blasted” all previous primary votes for an incumbent seeking reelection.

“Doubled and tripled the votes that Barack Obama got, forget about the votes that George W. Bush got in his reelection. President Trump destroyed Barack Obama’s number,” he said.

He also said the national polls, as bad as they are, cannot conceal an enthusiasm gap between Trump and Biden.

“In these polls routinely, President Trump has an enthusiasm advantage of somewhere around 40 points. 40 points, 40 percent more people say that they’re voting for Trump because of Trump, versus voting for Biden because of Biden. That’s an enormous indicator, and there’s just no excitement on that side. No one thinks that Joe Biden is a good candidate,” he said.

Murtaugh added that Biden “was bad the first two times he ran for president and he’s bad now.”

“We know that our voters, President Trump’s voters, will run through a brick wall to vote for Donald Trump. Ain’t nobody running through a brick wall for Joe Biden, we know that,” he said.

David Bossie, president and chairman for Citizens United and a senior adviser to the Trump reelection campaign, agreed.

“President Trump’s in a very good position. The mainstream media would have you think otherwise, because they’re so dedicated to his defeat, and have been for four years,” he said in an interview Saturday, also with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday with Boyle.

Bossie said the reelection is a “battleground state issue, not a “national poll issue.”

“This is likely voters, high intensity voters that are important in key individual states, and those are Florida, and North Carolina, and Arizona, and in Georgia even, because that’s gotten to be a closer race every four years,” he said.

“What we have to do is just win one of those rust belt states that we won all of the last time — we just need to win one — Pennsylvania or Michigan or Wisconsin,” he said. “That’s why Biden is whistling past the graveyard here, he’s really looking a lot like Hillary Clinton did.”

Bossie added: “It’s the silent majority, that Breitbart audience is going to show up on election day. They may not be out there every single minute of every single day because of what the left and the mainstream media does to people today, but they are certainly going to vote.”

He also reminded listeners that on July 27, 1988, a New York Times poll showed Democrat presidential candidate Michael Dukakis at 55 percent and Republican candidate George H.W. Bush at 38 percent.

“And a hundred days later, George Bush won 40 states in a devastating victory,” Bossie said.

